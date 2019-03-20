Critical Survey: N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW (NADLQ) and Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:NADLQ) and Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW alerts:

This table compares N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW and Pioneer Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services -8.31% -22.61% -5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW and Pioneer Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Energy Services 0 6 3 0 2.33

Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus price target of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 68.50%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW and Pioneer Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW $257.50 million 0.00 -$297.70 million N/A N/A Pioneer Energy Services $590.10 million 0.27 -$49.01 million ($0.52) -3.92

Pioneer Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services beats N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the North Atlantic region. The company provides harsh environment offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry primarily in Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, the east coast of Greenland, Russia, the Baltic Sea, and the Gulf of Bothnia. As of December 31, 2017, it owned seven offshore drilling rigs, including three semi-submersibles, one drillship, and three jack-up rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is a subsidiary of Seadrill Limited. On September 12, 2017, North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with Seadrill Limited.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Atl DRILLING/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.