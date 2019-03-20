Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Receives $25.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $28.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Crocs has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,100. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1,399.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crocs by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

