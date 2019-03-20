CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Cap Reaches $91,216.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $91,216.00 and $97.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00031220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00037799 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000754 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001458 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,300,174 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

