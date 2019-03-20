Crown Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $13,499.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.03920116 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.02297697 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00046989 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000608 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 21,820,420 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Braziliex, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

