CryoPort (CYRX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

CryoPort stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 16.91 and a quick ratio of 16.84. The company has a market cap of $363.41 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.09.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in CryoPort by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $156,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CryoPort by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CryoPort by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

