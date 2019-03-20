Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trilogy Global Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 1,429,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRP stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $51.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

