D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 224,005 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224,005 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.94% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $32,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In related news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

