D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in MRC Global Inc (MRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,536 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $34,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

In other news, SVP John L. Bowhay sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $256,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,729.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $572,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,177.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

MRC Global stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

