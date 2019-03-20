Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,344,000 after purchasing an additional 424,317 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. 15,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,204. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 97,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total transaction of $12,368,233.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $576,951.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/danaher-co-dhr-shares-sold-by-zacks-investment-management.html.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.