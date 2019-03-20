Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) CEO David A. Giljohann acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Exicure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Get Exicure alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “David A. Giljohann Purchases 7,000 Shares of Exicure Inc (XCUR) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/david-a-giljohann-purchases-7000-shares-of-exicure-inc-xcur-stock.html.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. The company's three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an antisense SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA containing tumor necrosis factor antisense oligonucleotides.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.