David Gladstone Buys 100,000 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) Stock

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) CEO David Gladstone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,015,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,183,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
LAND stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.98. Gladstone Land Corp has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 103.92%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 478,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of September 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.79 per share.
