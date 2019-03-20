Deborah A. Jordan Buys 867 Shares of Camden National Co. (CAC) Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $28,376.91. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAC opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $683.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

CAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Camden National by 1,746.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Camden National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Camden National by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deborah A. Jordan Buys 867 Shares of Camden National Co. (CAC) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/deborah-a-jordan-buys-867-shares-of-camden-national-co-cac-stock.html.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.