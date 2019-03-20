Defense (DFS) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Defense (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Defense has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Defense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defense coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Defense has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Defense alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00042351 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006183 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013470 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00148737 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About Defense

Defense (CRYPTO:DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defense’s total supply is 839,258 coins. Defense’s official website is defensebox.io. Defense’s official Twitter account is @DEFENSEPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Defense

Defense can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defense should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defense and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.