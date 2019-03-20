Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 3.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

