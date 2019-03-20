Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

DENN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 223,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $18.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Denny’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,331 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,829,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

