DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.09 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. William Blair’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

