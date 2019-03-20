Derek G. Amidon Sells 4,618 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $272,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TTEK opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, December 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Derek G. Amidon Sells 4,618 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/derek-g-amidon-sells-4618-shares-of-tetra-tech-inc-ttek-stock.html.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.