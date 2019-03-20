Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.94 ($9.24).

DBK opened at €8.02 ($9.33) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

