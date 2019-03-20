Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (SGRO)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target for the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of SEGRO to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 692 ($9.04) in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 711.08 ($9.29).

SGRO opened at GBX 689.40 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 682.40 ($8.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 13.25 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a yield of 2.04%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

