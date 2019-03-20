Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €18.70 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €18.70 ($21.74) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.62 ($29.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.97 ($29.03).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €20.85 ($24.24) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a one year high of €27.47 ($31.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

