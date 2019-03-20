Diag Capital Management LP Invests $960,000 in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) Stock

Diag Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Foamix Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Diag Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diag Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,321,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826,200 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Wiley purchased 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $50,534.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOMX opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/diag-capital-management-lp-invests-960000-in-foamix-pharmaceuticals-ltd-fomx-stock.html.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.