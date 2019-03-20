Diag Capital Management LP Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.5% of Diag Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 349,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,848 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $663,376.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,392.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,439,356 in the last three months. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $440.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $483.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $406.99 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Diag Capital Management LP Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/diag-capital-management-lp-takes-position-in-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn.html.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.