Digirad Co. (DRAD) COO Acquires $32,800.00 in Stock

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) COO David James Noble bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Digirad stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Digirad Co. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

