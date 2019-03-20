Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

