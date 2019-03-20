Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (COM)

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $26.10.
