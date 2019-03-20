Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA COM opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/direxion-auspice-broad-commodity-strategy-etf-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-com.html.

Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.