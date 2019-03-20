Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (DZK) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of DZK stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

