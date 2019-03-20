Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NAIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $74.27.
