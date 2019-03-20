Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (DRV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of NYSEARCA DRV opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.