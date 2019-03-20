Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSEARCA DRV opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/direxion-daily-real-estate-bear-3x-shares-drv-to-issue-dividend-increase-0-04-per-share.html.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.