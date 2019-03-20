Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

RETL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Get Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (RETL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/direxion-daily-retail-bull-3x-shares-retl-announces-dividend-increase-0-11-per-share.html.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.