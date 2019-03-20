Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (RETL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
RETL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $53.31.
About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.
