Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (GUSH) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00421.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

