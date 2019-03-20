Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Discovery Communications worth $48,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

