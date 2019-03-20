Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,445,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

