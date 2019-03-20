DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Insider Kevin Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) insider Kevin Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $120,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLHC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. DLH Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.73.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. DLH had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,217 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 4.24% of DLH worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Sunday, February 17th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

