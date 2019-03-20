Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.90.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $248.76 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

