Domo (DOMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

DOMO stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. Domo has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Domo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Domo by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Domo by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

