DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Cut by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DowDuPont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

