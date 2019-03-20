Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) Holdings Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,392 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,700,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 106,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 927,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $748.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

