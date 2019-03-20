dynaCERT (DYA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. 177,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 312,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19.
dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)
DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.
