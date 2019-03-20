Dynex Capital Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (DX)

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,583.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,542 shares of company stock worth $186,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

