DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bechtle (BC8)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.88 ($97.53).

Bechtle stock opened at €81.85 ($95.17) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 12-month high of €90.65 ($105.41). The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

