e-Chat (ECHT) Price Tops $0.0044

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. e-Chat has a market cap of $68,238.00 and approximately $1.34 million worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One e-Chat token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $698.59 or 0.17288110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00062257 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,379,172 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

