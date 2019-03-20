Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens downgraded Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of EGBN opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/eagle-bancorp-inc-egbn-shares-bought-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.