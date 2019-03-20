Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (EIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EIV remained flat at $$11.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,244. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

