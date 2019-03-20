Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,347 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VGT stock opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

