Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 281,155 Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000. Corning makes up 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,203,480.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

