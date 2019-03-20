Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $4.24 Million in ING Groep NV (ING) Stock

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ING Groep by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in ING Groep by 3,068.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 344,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 301,640 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ING shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ING stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

