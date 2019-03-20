Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $6.20 Million in BP plc (BP)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in BP by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,203,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,395,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $394,191,000 after purchasing an additional 152,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,320,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BP by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Shares of BP opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $6.20 Million in BP plc (BP)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/edge-capital-group-llc-invests-6-20-million-in-bp-plc-bp.html.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.