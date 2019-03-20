Edgeless 1-Day Volume Tops $63,904.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003167 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, ABCC, HitBTC and Livecoin. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $63,904.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00378157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.01644805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00227260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,642,107 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.