Edison International (EIX) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.05.

Edison International stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

