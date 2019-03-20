EduCoin Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One EduCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. EduCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $479,206.00 worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EduCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.02263416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00471076 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022957 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020269 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010401 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00040587 BTC.

EduCoin Token Profile

EduCoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EduCoin’s official website is www.edu.one.

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

